Several vehicles burglarized at Bellevue Baptist Church during Christmas performance, MPD says

The suspects were in a stolen black 2016 BMW X6, but switched into a gray Mercedes Sedan
The suspects were in a stolen black 2016 BMW X6, but switched into a gray Mercedes Sedan
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department reported that ten cars were burglarized on Sunday morning at Bellevue Baptist Church during its Christmas performance.

Police say three male suspects were in a stolen black 2016 BMW X6 when they broke into the cars, but they left the car at the Grizzly Mart gas station and drove off in a gray Mercedes Sedan.

According to MPD, the driver of the vehicle was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket and black pants. The third suspect was believed to be armed, wearing a red and black Nike hoodie and black pants.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers have encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.

