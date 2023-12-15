Salvation Army shares how people can help non-profits serving vulnerable communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Giving Tuesday donations to nonprofits declined 10 percent this year, according to GivingTuesday Data Commons.

Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, the Salvation Army National Commander, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share the importance of giving back so that every family may live without fear of homelessness, food insecurity or loss of hope.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

