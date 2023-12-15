Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Salvation Army shares how people can help non-profits serving vulnerable communities

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Giving Tuesday donations to nonprofits declined 10 percent this year, according to GivingTuesday Data Commons.

Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, the Salvation Army National Commander, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share the importance of giving back so that every family may live without fear of homelessness, food insecurity or loss of hope.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
Police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured; 3 in custody
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Memphis Flyer Writer Sam Cicci talks Memphis board game community
Memphis Flyer Writer Sam Cicci talks Memphis board game community
Memphis Flyer Writer Sam Cicci talks Memphis board game community
Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault