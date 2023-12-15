Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford woman was arrested this past Sunday after a violent incident occurred at a business at the 1100 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault after officers responded to a disturbance call and discovered a victim was injured by a broken bottle.

Stone was taken before a judge where she was issued a $40,000 bond.

