Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford woman was arrested this past Sunday after a violent incident occurred at a business at the 1100 block of Van Buren Avenue.
Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault after officers responded to a disturbance call and discovered a victim was injured by a broken bottle.
Stone was taken before a judge where she was issued a $40,000 bond.
