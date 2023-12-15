Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford woman was arrested this past Sunday after a violent incident occurred at a business at the 1100 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault after officers responded to a disturbance call and discovered a victim was injured by a broken bottle.

Stone was taken before a judge where she was issued a $40,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
Police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured; 3 in custody
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say

Latest News

Man indicted for March homicide, accused of beating woman to death with floor lamp
Man indicted for March homicide, accused of beating woman to death with floor lamp
Ja Morant
‘I’ve made a lot of mistakes:’ Ja Morant looks forward to return to Grizz from suspension
Guy Torry to perform at Chuckles Comedy House
Pet of the Week: Lunchbox