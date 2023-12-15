Advertise with Us
Memphis Flyer Writer Sam Cicci talks Memphis board game community

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Sam Cicci joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about this week’s cover story about Memphis’ board game community.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

