Man indicted for March homicide, accused of beating woman to death with floor lamp(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was indicted for a homicide where he is accused of beating a woman to death with a floor lamp.

Norris Lyles was indicted for second-degree murder and assault against a first responder.

In March 2023, officers made the scene of a domestic disturbance at a home on Hornsby Drive in Whitehaven.

Police say 63-year-old Norris Lyles lived there with his 55-year-old fiancé.

Police say Lyles opened the door wearing a white t-shirt covered in blood stains.

When officers ordered him on the ground, Lyles replied “You get on the ground!” and reached for a handgun in his waistband.

Officers then deployed a stun gun on Lyles and were able to detain him.

