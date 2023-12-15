Man indicted for March homicide, accused of beating woman to death with floor lamp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was indicted for a homicide where he is accused of beating a woman to death with a floor lamp.

Norris Lyles was indicted for second-degree murder and assault against a first responder.

In March 2023, officers made the scene of a domestic disturbance at a home on Hornsby Drive in Whitehaven.

Police say 63-year-old Norris Lyles lived there with his 55-year-old fiancé.

Police say Lyles opened the door wearing a white t-shirt covered in blood stains.

When officers ordered him on the ground, Lyles replied “You get on the ground!” and reached for a handgun in his waistband.

Officers then deployed a stun gun on Lyles and were able to detain him.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.