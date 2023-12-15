LIVE: Ja Morant speaks days before suspension comes to end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies’ star point guard Ja Morant is addressing the media Friday for the first time since the 2023-24 season began.

Morant is on the back end of a 25-game suspension, handed out in June by NBA commissioner Adam Silver following a social media post showing Morant brandishing a pistol on May 13.

It was the second such incident in the span of months--Morant was previously suspended for eight games for flashing a gun on Instagram while he was at a nightclub in Colorado.

This week, Morant has also been engrossed in a civil court hearing, where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home in the summer of 2022. Ja’s lawyers argue he was acting in self-defense.

The Grizzlies are 6-17 on the season without Morant, a fay cry from their 51-31 season in 2022-23 that saw them finish 2nd in the Western Conference.

Morant is eligible to return Tuesday night when the Grizzlies will play against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

The last two games of Morant’s suspension come Friday night against the Rockets and Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

