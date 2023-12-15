Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo is bringing Latin flavors to St. Jude for Christmas.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
