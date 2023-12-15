‘I will kill you’: Driver points gun at woman and threatens to shoot her, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say threatened a woman with a gun during a road altercation.

On September 22, officers responded to a disturbance that occurred near the offramp of eastbound I-40.

The female victim informed the police that a driver pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Antonio Dunn, 33, was driving at a high speed when he passed the victim.

Further down the road near Appling Road, Dunn’s car was sitting in the middle of the roadway.

As the woman tried to pass, Dunn pointed a black handgun at her and yelled “B*tch if you hit my car I will kill you.”

Dunn then sped away, driving at a high speed.

He was later identified by the victim and was taken into police custody on December 14.

He is now facing aggravated assault charges.

