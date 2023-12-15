Advertise with Us
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, suspect injured in shooting

Gibson Co Officer-Involved Shooting
Gibson Co Officer-Involved Shooting(The Trenton Gazette)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TRENTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas along with District Attorney Frederick Agee have requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after an officer-involved shooting occurred Friday.

According to the TBI, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Eldad Road in Trenton.

Agee says a Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy and the suspect were both shot. Both deputy and suspect were airlifted to hospitals for treatment.

It’s unclear at this time their condition.

Stay with Action News 5 as more information becomes available.

