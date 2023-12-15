Advertise with Us
Gas odor to be expected on December 18, according to MLGW

By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division has announced that an odor of gas will be in the air on Monday, December 18.

The odor will come as a result of routine maintenance on a gas pipe at Plant Road and Riverport Road.

People in the area may smell the gas, but others in the vicinity may smell the rotten egg odor depending on the wind and weather.

According to MLGW the work will start around 7:30 a.m. and could take up to an hour to complete.

