First Alert Forecast: mild, quiet Friday; showery periods return Saturday

FRIDAY: Southerly winds kick in to import moisture ahead of our next weather maker – due in for part of the weekend. To round out the work week – expect mostly to partly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 60s again. We’ll stay dry through the day, showers could sneak into areas west of the Mississippi River prior to sunrise. Lows will drop into the 40s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: ALERTING YOU to another wet start to your weekend across the Mid-South as area of low pressure tracking through the Gulf of Mexico and an associated boundary will sweep past Saturday. Expect scattered to numerous showers shifting eastward through Saturday – could put a bit of a damper on any shopping plans. Highs will stay cooler – in the lower to middle 50s. As the system exits, skies will tend to clear through Sunday as high pressure shifts in our direction – turning breezy with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure looks to hold firm through much of next week across the region. A blast of chilly Canadian air will drop in to start the week – making it feel more like mid-December with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s; lows in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll gradually trend milder again with our sights set on the 60s again by late week.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND PREVIEW: We’ve been eyeing the patterns the past few weeks that have pointed toward a system that could impact the region at some point during the Christmas holiday weekend. All points also say NO to a ‘white Christmas’ for the Mid-South, but rain looks like it may have some impact on travel. While it’s a bit early to pinpoint, severe weather doesn’t look like it will be included, but it’ll be something we’ll monitor as we inch our way toward next weekend. Expect highs in the 50s, lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

