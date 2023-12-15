Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Endangered monkey cancer-free after first-of-its-kind surgery

Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.
Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.(Lincoln Park Zoo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN)- An endangered monkey at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo is now cancer-free after a first-of-its-kind surgery.

The patient, named Zhang, is an old-world monkey known as a Francois langur.

The zoo’s director of veterinary medicine first noticed a cancerous tumor on the roof of the primate’s mouth in 2021.

The tumor is common in the species, but it is usually detected when it is too late to treat or after the monkey has died.

Veterinarians from the zoo teamed up with Chicago’s RUSH University Medical Center and successfully removed the tumor in 2022.

Little Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.

This marks the first time a Francois langur was successfully treated for oral cancer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
Police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured; 3 in custody
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say

Latest News

The Clarksdale High School choir was announced as one of the five winners of the Nationwide...
Video: Clarksdale High School choir announced as a winner of national TikTok contest
(Source: CNN, WTKR, ABBY ZWERNER, FB, CNN, CNN, WTKR, Abby Zwerner/FB)
Mother sentenced after 6-year-old shoots teacher
Pediatricians are warning parents about the dangers when it comes to sleeping with their...
Co-sleeping dangers: Infant nearly dies after getting mother’s hair wrapped around neck
The Clarksdale High School choir was announced as one of the five winners of the Nationwide...
Clarksdale High School choir announced as a winner of national TikTok contest
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol