City leaders meet, discuss growing crime during Memphis Chamber luncheon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime and growing violence in the City of Memphis were topics at the center of today’s Greater Memphis Chamber Chairman’s Luncheon.

A lot of people were optimistic about what a growing Memphis looks like amid a crime problem.

Despite the problem, businesses still want to call the Bluff City home.

Memphis Chamber President and CEO Ted Townsend says even the business community understands there is a crime issue here, but Memphis is still an attractive option.

“Everyone wants to invest here; everyone wants to create jobs. So, we have to focus on what is causing it and the root causes of that and we know that generation, persistent poverty exists in our communities and that is why as a chamber we are doing everything as a chamber to eliminate that,” said Townsend.

One of the city’s biggest employers is AutoZone. AutoZone chairman Bill Rhodes says he is often asked about crime.

Rhodes said the only way to solve crime is together.

Mayor-elect Paul Young and MPD Chief CJ Davis agree.

“We have a system that needs work. And I think that all of our partners that are a part of that system understand that we’ve got to do something thing different,” said Davis.

Young said this collaborative effort is meant to keep the most violent and repeat offenders off the street.

Young said he believes in Chief Davis’ plan to tackle crime which is why he plans to keep her as chief during his administration.

“We have had a lot of conversation over the past two months, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to stabilize safety in this community,” said Young.

Young did mention there are some safety initiatives being implemented in the future.

