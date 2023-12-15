Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Car crash causing traffic delay on I-240

i-240
i-240(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two separate car crashes on I-240 on Friday morning.

A three-vehicle crash is causing lane closures on I-240 eastbound near Airways Boulevard and Lamar Avenue.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers also responded to a separate crash on I-240 eastbound near Millbranch Road around 7:43 a.m.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
Police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured; 3 in custody
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say

Latest News

Highland strip
Shooting investigation underway at restaurant on Highland Strip
5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.
Shooting investigation underway at restaurant on Highland Strip
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: mild, quiet Friday; showery periods return Saturday