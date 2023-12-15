Car crash causing traffic delay on I-240
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two separate car crashes on I-240 on Friday morning.
A three-vehicle crash is causing lane closures on I-240 eastbound near Airways Boulevard and Lamar Avenue.
The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Officers also responded to a separate crash on I-240 eastbound near Millbranch Road around 7:43 a.m.
No one was taken to the hospital.
