Car crash causing traffic delay on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two separate car crashes on I-240 on Friday morning.

A three-vehicle crash is causing lane closures on I-240 eastbound near Airways Boulevard and Lamar Avenue.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers also responded to a separate crash on I-240 eastbound near Millbranch Road around 7:43 a.m.

No one was taken to the hospital.

