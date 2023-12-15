Approx. 60 packages stolen from UPS truck in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Approximately 60 packages were stolen from a UPS truck Thursday afternoon, just 11 days before Christmas Day.

The truck driver told police that he was on his delivery route on Hilyard Lane in South Memphis when approximately six men wearing jogging suits and medical masks ran up to his truck and began taking packages.

The driver said each man took around 10 packages, totaling at about 60.

The suspects then took off in four sedans: red, white, gray, and khaki.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

