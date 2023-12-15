Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Approx. 60 packages stolen from UPS truck in South Memphis

(MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Approximately 60 packages were stolen from a UPS truck Thursday afternoon, just 11 days before Christmas Day.

The truck driver told police that he was on his delivery route on Hilyard Lane in South Memphis when approximately six men wearing jogging suits and medical masks ran up to his truck and began taking packages.

The driver said each man took around 10 packages, totaling at about 60.

The suspects then took off in four sedans: red, white, gray, and khaki.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
Demetrius Tyler
US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis
1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting

Latest News

Local artist writes, sings tracks for new BET+ movie 'Christmas Angel'
Large police presence at East Holmes and Tulane
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
Police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured; 3 in custody
1 dead, 1 critically injured after Orange Mound shooting