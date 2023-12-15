Advertise with Us
5 people shot, including 2 killed in shooting on Riverdale Rd.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple people were shot and killed at a carwash shooting Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting at Miracle Perfection Hand Carwash and Detailing on Riverdale Road next to Anointed Temple of Praise around midnight.

According to police, one man was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to Region One where he later died.

Three others were taken to Regional One in critical condition as well.

MPD is still working the scene as of 3:30 a.m.

One car was parked in one of the wash bays when our crews arrived around 1 a.m.

Carwash hours of operation are from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

