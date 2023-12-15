Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 workers die in sanitation plant accident

Three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep when something went wrong and they became trapped, according to police.
By Chancelor Winn, Jordan Vilines, Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Two contractors’ bodies have been recovered after they died in a northern Kentucky sanitation plant accident Thursday, authorities said.

It happened late Thursday morning in Bromley, a small city of about 724 residents along the Ohio River.

Three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when something went wrong and they became trapped, according to police.

Emergency crews were called around noon to a reported drowning at a pump station for the sanitation district.

Authorities said Thursday there was no collapse at the plant.

The first worker’s body was found just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Villa Hills police say. The second body was recovered around midnight, according to Kenton County dispatch.

A third worker went to a hospital to get checked out.

He refused medical attention on scene and was later taken to a nearby hospital by family members, police wrote in a news release.

The pump station is right down on the river, just west of the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club.

It’s the sanitation district’s largest pump station, sending 40 million gallons of sewage per day to the Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant from northern Kentucky’s river cities.

Park Hills police are expected to release more details Friday, including the workers’ names.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family, workers, emergency response personnel, and all involved in this tragedy,” police said in their prepared statement.

The victims were employed by Building Crafts, Inc. in Wilder, according to the police’s news release. A company worker who answered the phone Friday morning declined to comment.

Local and federal officials are continuing to investigate what happened to cause their deaths.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
Police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured; 3 in custody
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: mild, quiet Friday; showery periods return Saturday
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Georgia election workers' defamation case against Giuliani opens second day of damages deliberations
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger