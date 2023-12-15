1 dead after Westwood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third man is dead Thursday night after being shot in Memphis, this time in the Westwood area.

At 6:45 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at a home on Soapstone Drive, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim knew his shooter, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

Also Thursday evening, a man was gunned down in Mallory Heights, and before that, a man was shot and killed in Orange Mound.

These cases are unrelated.

Those with information on any of these homicides are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

