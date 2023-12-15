Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead after Westwood shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third man is dead Thursday night after being shot in Memphis, this time in the Westwood area.

At 6:45 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at a home on Soapstone Drive, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim knew his shooter, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

Also Thursday evening, a man was gunned down in Mallory Heights, and before that, a man was shot and killed in Orange Mound.

These cases are unrelated.

Those with information on any of these homicides are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests
DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
Demetrius Tyler
US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis

Latest News

Local artist writes, sings tracks for new BET+ movie 'Christmas Angel'
Large police presence at East Holmes and Tulane
The suspects were in a stolen black 2016 BMW X6, but switched into a gray Mercedes Sedan
Several vehicles burglarized at Bellevue Baptist Church during Christmas performance, MPD says
Officer David Ozment's swearing-in with the Dyersburg Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
‘Total lack of compassion and dignity’: Dyersburg police officer fired, accused of excessive force during hospital arrest
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to increasing clouds and rain chances for the weekend