1 dead after Mallory Heights shooting

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Thursday evening after a shooting in the Mallory Heights area.

Memphis police were called to the 1900 block of South Third Street at 5:18 p.m., where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say three suspects fled the area.

No description was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

