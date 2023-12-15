1 dead after Mallory Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Thursday evening after a shooting in the Mallory Heights area.

Memphis police were called to the 1900 block of South Third Street at 5:18 p.m., where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say three suspects fled the area.

No description was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.