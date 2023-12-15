1 dead after Mallory Heights shooting
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead Thursday evening after a shooting in the Mallory Heights area.
Memphis police were called to the 1900 block of South Third Street at 5:18 p.m., where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say three suspects fled the area.
No description was provided.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
