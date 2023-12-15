1 dead, 1 critically injured after Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and another is fighting for his life Thursday evening after a shooting in Orange Mound.

Memphis police were called to the 800 block of Laurel Street at 4:30 p.m., where one victim was found and rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

He did not survive.

A second victim was driven to the hospital before paramedics arrived and is in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

