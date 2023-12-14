Your First Alert to more sun tomorrow, but clouds will soon return along with a chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure over the Ohio Valley will keep the Mid-South dry for the rest of the week, but a disturbance moving out of Texas will bring clouds and the chance of a few showers this weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of an afternoon or early evening shower along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

