Tenn. governor, house speaker visit Memphis to promote Education Freedom Act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and House Speaker Cameron Sexton are traveling around the state promoting their “Education Freedom Act.”

Wednesday, they were at New Hope Christian Academy in Memphis to connect with parents and educators about what they say this act will do for parents and their children.

If the bill is passed, it will award 20,000 students a scholarship so they can attend a private or home school of their choice. The proposal has gained criticism across the state.

Some Shelby County school leaders say it will hurt public schools. There are also concerns about whether or not private schools will be held to the same standards.

But Governor Lee says it’s all about giving parents the power to choose where their child is educated.

“This idea of providing Education Freedom scholarships, it doesn’t diminish at all, the strategy that we have going forward to improving both the types of funding and the levels of funding for public school systems to make them better as well,” he said.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton says the past two administrations have made significant education funding increases over the last 12 years.

Governor Lee says he will continue to listen to public school districts about their concerns but plans to put out a proposal soon. Lee says the bill will be filed ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January.

