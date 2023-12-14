Teen pleads guilty in deadly Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a man on Beale Street in April 2021.

Dorian Seay, 18, was 17 years old at the time that he shot and killed a man.

Investigators say Seay attempted to take money from the victim but failed.

Shortly after, Seay pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Seay pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces a sentence of 25 years.

