Teen pleads guilty in deadly Beale Street shooting

Dorian Seay
Dorian Seay(Memphis Police Department)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a man on Beale Street in April 2021.

Dorian Seay, 18, was 17 years old at the time that he shot and killed a man.

Investigators say Seay attempted to take money from the victim but failed.

Shortly after, Seay pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Seay pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces a sentence of 25 years.

