Teen pleads guilty in deadly Beale Street shooting
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a man on Beale Street in April 2021.
Dorian Seay, 18, was 17 years old at the time that he shot and killed a man.
Investigators say Seay attempted to take money from the victim but failed.
Shortly after, Seay pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
Seay pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces a sentence of 25 years.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.