Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspects break into Hibbett Sports in Hickory Hill

Suspect break into Hibbett Sports in Hickory Hill
Suspect break into Hibbett Sports in Hickory Hill
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating Hibbett Sports burglary Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the burglary at the Hickory Hill location at 12:55 a.m.

Police say the front door was broken and items were thrown around the business.

The security guard said she left the business to use the restroom around 12:30 a.m. and was gone for about 10 to 15 minutes.

The district manager told police he was unable to access the camera footage.

The suspect or suspects’ information is unknown at this time, also it is unknown what was taken.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting
The wreckage, pictured in the background.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Airways
Demetrius Tyler
US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis

Latest News

Prowler investigation underway near train
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: mild sunshine Thursday; rain returns for part of upcoming weekend
12/14 First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonably mild Thursday; rain chances by Saturday
Prowler investigation underway near train
3 arrested, accused of breaking into boxcars in North Memphis