Suspects break into Hibbett Sports in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating Hibbett Sports burglary Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the burglary at the Hickory Hill location at 12:55 a.m.

Police say the front door was broken and items were thrown around the business.

The security guard said she left the business to use the restroom around 12:30 a.m. and was gone for about 10 to 15 minutes.

The district manager told police he was unable to access the camera footage.

The suspect or suspects’ information is unknown at this time, also it is unknown what was taken.

