St. Patrick Church, Rotary Club give back with mobile food pantry

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some families will now have a stocked pantry as we approach the holidays, thanks to hundreds of volunteers.

You can see all the cars wrapped around the downtown parking lot across from the Fed Ex forum waiting to receive food at the monthly mobile food pantry put on by St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Each month volunteers hand out food to families in need.

It began early in the pandemic as part of a collaboration between St. Patrick, the Rotary Club, the Memphis Food Bank, and additional non-profits.

With the rotary club is Action News 5′s very own Joe Birch who helped hand out items this morning to over 300 plus families.

He and other organizers are hopeful that the pantry meets the needs of those who are without this season.

