Shooting in Whitehaven leaves man critically injured

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot in Whitehaven on Thursday morning.

According to Memphis police, a shooting happened on Raines Road around 11 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

