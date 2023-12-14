Shooting in Whitehaven leaves man critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot in Whitehaven on Thursday morning.

According to Memphis police, a shooting happened on Raines Road around 11 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.