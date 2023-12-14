Shooting in Whitehaven leaves man critically injured
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot in Whitehaven on Thursday morning.
According to Memphis police, a shooting happened on Raines Road around 11 a.m.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
