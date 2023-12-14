Shooting in South Memphis leaves man in critical condition
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting near South Lauderdale Street and East Georgia Avenue left one man in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.
Memphis police responded to the shooting at approximately 3:39 p.m.
No information on the suspect has been reported at this time.
