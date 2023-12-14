Shooting in South Memphis leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting near South Lauderdale Street and East Georgia Avenue left one man in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at approximately 3:39 p.m.

No information on the suspect has been reported at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.