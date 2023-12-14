‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) held a press conference after announcing an “After School Satan Club” is coming to Chimneyrock Elementary School.

“Satan has no room in this district,” said Althea E. Greene, MSCS Board chair.

Wednesday, over 40 pastors and faith-based leaders joined MSCS leaders to denounce their disapproval of the program.

“I do not support the beliefs of this organization at the center of recent headlines. I do however support the law,” said Toni Williams, MSCS interim superintendent.

“We can uphold freedom of speech while uplifting our students and families,” said Greene.

The club was launched by The Satanic Temple, a federally recognized non-profit organization. According to the national campaign director for the “After School Satan Club,” a 2001 Supreme Court ruling gives them and The Good News Club, which is a “Bible club” sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship, the right to be at the K through 5 school.

The Satanic Temple's after school club will launch on Jan. 10 at Chimneyrock Elementary School, causing concern from some parents. (Source: WMC)

Greene and other school leaders say they have obeyed the First Amendment, and they will obey the law. But they will do whatever to protect students.

“MSCS will stand strong, MSCS will stand smart, MSCS will stand together,” said Greene.

One pastor says he believes this is a plot for financial gain.

“They threaten to rent a facility under the First Amendment right and they entice us into saying no, and of course, they take us to court and then they look for a settlement,” said Bill Adkins, pastor of Greater Imani Church.

According to the Satanic Temple’s website, the organization just settled with a school district in Pennsylvania for $200,000 for blocking the organization from using its facilities.

Bishop Ed Stephens at Golden Gate Cathedral says parents need to step up more than ever to know what their children are learning and reading.

“These are parallel times we live in, so I think it’s a call out to all parents to make sure you know what group and where your children are at all times. If you boldly saying you [are with] Satan, whether you believe that it’s literal or not, we have a concern with that,” said Bishop Stephens.

“We don’t go to a school unless there is another religious club operating,” said June Everett, the national campaign director for “After School Satan Club” for The Satanic Temple.

Everett says The Satanic Temple does not believe in literal or supernatural Satan and is separate from the Church of Satan.

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.

“The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit,” their website reads.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.