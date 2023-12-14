Record-breaking year for juvenile gunshot victims has non-profit group calling for ceasefire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A call to put down the guns is being made by one of the leaders of one of the largest youth organizations in the city.

New numbers show it’s been a record-breaking year in children being treated for gunshot wounds.

A non-profit that serves over 2,000 kids annually is hoping to do even more to help slow down the violence.

The Memphis Police Athletic League executive Director Craig Littles says PAL provides after school programs and sports leagues to give kids something positive to do.

PAL provides a safe space for kids, but Littles says he hasn’t been able to shield them from all the violence this year.

“My cousin was a PAL child; he was shot on his way to a party and he’s going through a lot right now. One kid was just standing on the corner and a stray bullet hit him,” said Littles.

MPD says they have investigated 34 homicides where the victims were under the age of 18.

Regional One Hospital has treated 101 children for gunshot wounds through November 30 of 2023.

165 children have been treated for gunshot wounds through December 7th at Le Bonheur Children’s hospital.

“Unfortunately, in the emergency department at Le Bonheur we’re seeing record numbers of gunshot wounds in children, so we’re seeing every other day on average a child being shot,” said Le Bonheur Emergency room physician Dr. Nick Watkins.

“I think all of us in the Memphis community--myself included, honestly--we’re sick and tired of gun violence in our city. We’ve had enough with it and it’s time for a change,” said Watkins.

Littles’ sentiment was the same, saying he was compelled to do something.

He’s hoping for at least 100 kids to fill the Shelby County Sheriff Training academy at 993 Dovecrest Road near Shelby Farms on Saturday morning for a “Youth Cease Fire Summit.”

“Throughout the day kids will have an opportunity to speak, engage and give ideas and solutions to the problems that they see every day,” said Littles who says the summit will include workshops, panels and break-out sessions.

Littles is a former Memphis police officer and Shelby County Sheriff deputy.

“I’m also a military veteran. I served in desert storm as an army vet and this reminds me of war time around our city and our kids are being affected,” said Littles.

Participants can sight up for free for the Youth Ceasefire summit by clicking here.

The event is December 16 from 8 a.m. to noon and will include a free breakfast and lunch.

Coach Penny Hardaway has donated 100 tickets to giveaway at the event for the Saturday’s University of Memphis basketball game against Clemson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.