Prowler investigation underway near train

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least two people have been detained as Memphis Police investigate a possible theft attempt in North Memphis Thursday morning.

Officers got the call around 2:15 a.m. about a “prowler call” on Chelsea Avenue and Orchi Road.

Memphis Police used a helicopter to search for possible suspects while others searched nearby wooded areas.

They reported multiple boxes on the ground on railroad tracks near a train.

What is in the boxes is unknown at this point.

