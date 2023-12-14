Prowler investigation underway near train
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least two people have been detained as Memphis Police investigate a possible theft attempt in North Memphis Thursday morning.
Officers got the call around 2:15 a.m. about a “prowler call” on Chelsea Avenue and Orchi Road.
Memphis Police used a helicopter to search for possible suspects while others searched nearby wooded areas.
They reported multiple boxes on the ground on railroad tracks near a train.
What is in the boxes is unknown at this point.
