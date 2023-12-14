Advertise with Us
Police investigate several car, home break-ins in Germantown

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police are investigating several car and home break-ins in multiple locations.

The break-ins all happened on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

There were four car break-ins on Cross Village Drive, one on Old Village Cove, one on Cross Country Drive, and two on Cross Village Cove.

According to the Germantown police report, suspects took items from some vehicles but not others.

Later in the day, Germantown police responded to home break-ins.

Police say suspects attempted to break into a home on Ridgetown Lane around 9:45 a.m.

Suspect or suspects took a purse from a home on Polar Avenue around 3:56 p.m., and they took checks from another home on Wolf River Boulevard around 1:24 pm.

Lastly, two car thefts were reported on San Augustine Lane around 5:40 p.m. and on Crye Crest Cove around 8:44 p.m.

Police say the suspects did not take anything from their cars after breaking into them.

