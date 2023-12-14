Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police chase through Whitehaven leaves pedestrian dead, officer injured; 3 in custody

The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police pursuit through Whitehaven led to a woman’s death, with several people in the hospital, including a Memphis police officer.

Officers approached a white Infiniti SUV with a broken rear passenger-side window around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Castalia Street and Person Avenue.

The vehicle’s description matched one used while shots were fired at Memphis police officers on Wednesday night.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped off.

The vehicle crashed in the area of E Holmes Road and Fairley Road.

That crash caused a parked vehicle to hit a pedestrian, killing her.

The suspects’ vehicle sped off again and was involved in a second crash, this time involving a Memphis police squad car.

All three men who were inside the SUV are now in custody.

One suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the other two are in non-critical condition.

A Memphis police officer was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The identity of the suspects has not yet been revealed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
Demetrius Tyler
US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis
1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting

Latest News

Local artist writes, sings tracks for new BET+ movie 'Christmas Angel'
1 dead, 1 critically injured after Orange Mound shooting
1 dead after Mallory Heights shooting
Memphis Police Athletic League executive Director Craig Littles
Record-breaking year for juvenile gunshot victims has non-profit group calling for ceasefire
Record-breaking year for juvenile gunshot victims has non-profit group calling for ceasefire