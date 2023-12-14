Advertise with Us
Paul Young to keep Police Chief CJ Davis on board

Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young
Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young says he intends to keep Police Chief CJ Davis in her position as he takes office.

Young was elected in October to take over for the outgoing Jim Strickland.

He is set to take the reigns on January 1.

“We’ve has a lot of conversations over the past two months,” Young said. “I look forward to working with her (Davis) as we continue to stabilize safety in this community.”

Young notes he is also looking for someone to serve as an advisor to the mayor’s office for public safety.

He says they will have a “pandemic-level response” when it comes to restoring safety.

