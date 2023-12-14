Advertise with Us
New abuse allegations surface as Youth Villages remains under fire

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are more allegations of abuse involving the non-profit Youth Villages.

Wednesday civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump announced he’s taking on his second case in two weeks involving the non-profit.

This time it includes a set of twins who say they were abused when under Youth Villages’ care.

“I was a foster child. I grew up without knowing my real parents,” said 19-year-old Latrice Johnson who says she and her twin Lawrence Johnson have been in foster care since they were 12-years-old.

Both are now college students, but said while they were living in various Youth Villages facilities in the city they were abused.

“I was beaten, knocked unconscious,” said Lawrence Johnson.

“I was refused my meals at nighttime. You’re supposed to get up every morning and wash your face, brush your teeth they would send us to school without doing any of that,” said Latrice Johnson.

The Johnsons say when they saw the Crump-led press conference last month about the death of 17-year-old Alegend Jones they decided to tell their story.

Jones’s mother alleges her daughter was told to take off her clothes in front of two male counselors before being body slammed to the ground, an allegation that a spokesperson for Youth Villages denies.

Youth Villages told Action News 5 last month, “The young person was brought to the health department by two female staff and was never alone with male staff or asked to disrobe.”

“They have the answers to what happened. They have the video. Show the video!” said Crump.

Crump says they are calling on an investigation by Child Protective Services.

He is also asking elected officials to stop funding the non-profit until they get some answers.

Youth Villages responded to the latest allegations involving the siblings but said in part they could not respond to individual cases due to confidentiality laws.

“Child abuse and neglect are not tolerated under any circumstances. Allegations of abuse or injury are taken very seriously and reported directly to Child Protective Services. Any allegation is thoroughly investigated by third parties,” said a Youth Villages spokesperson.

Here is the Full Statement:

