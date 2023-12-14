Advertise with Us
Memphis Major Jim Strickland to receive top award from Memphis Bar Association

The award is the most prestigious award for a Memphis attorney who has practiced for more than 15 years and embodies professionalism, civility ad courtesy.(Memphis Bar Association)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland will be honored with the ‘Judge Jerome Turner Lawyer’s Lawyer Award’ at the upcoming Memphis Bar Association’s annual meeting.

The award is the most prestigious award for a Memphis attorney who has practiced for more than 15 years and embodies professionalism, civility and courtesy.

It was named in honor of Judge Jerome Turner, who passed away in 2000.

Mayor Strickland joins the ranks of other Lawyer’s Lawyer recipients such as Leo Bearman Jr., W.J. Michael Cody, Lucius E. Burch Jr., Sean Hunt, and Amy J. Amundsen.

Strickland is a 1989 graduate of the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis. He practiced law at Glankler Brown PLLC from 1990 to 1998, before practicing at Kustoff & Strickland PLLC where he remained until becoming mayor.

Mayor Strickland served on the Memphis City Council from 2007 through 2015, serving as the chair in 2014.

In 2002, Mayor Strickland received the Memphis Bar Association’s Sam A. Myar, Jr. Memorial Award in recognition of his personal service rendered to the legal profession and the community.

