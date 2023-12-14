Advertise with Us
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say

Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole a truck trailer worth $16,000.

On December 11, police responded to a theft call on Getwell Road near Comanche Road.

When officers arrived, they were informed by the victim that their truck trailer had been stolen.

The victim used an Apple Airtag to track the stolen trailer to the Getwell location.

Police say that Nelson Tate, the suspect, was in possession of the stolen trailer.

The trailer was valued at approximately $16,000.

Tate was taken into custody and is now facing charges for theft of property.

