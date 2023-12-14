Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Large police presence at Whitehaven intersection

The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
The scene at E Holmes and Tulane(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a heavy police presence in Whitehaven surrounding a mangled vehicle.

Police are on the Scene on E Holmes Road in the area of Fairley Road.

Multiple fire trucks and police cruisers are at the scene.

A black vehicle with heavy damage is on the side of the road.

Action News 5 crews are working to learn more details about what is going on and will provide you with information as it comes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
Demetrius Tyler
US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis
1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting

Latest News

Reva Marshall and Michele Scott
2 former Town of Mason employees plead guilty to theft charges
Dorian Seay
Teen pleads guilty in deadly Beale Street shooting
MPD generic
Shooting in South Memphis leaves man in critical condition
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say
Man steals trailer worth $16,000, charged with property theft, police say
generic
Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Dept. releases statement on imnate found dead in cell