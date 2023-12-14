Advertise with Us
Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Dept. releases statement on imnate found dead in cell

generic
generic(Storyblocks)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center released a statement Thursday in regards to an inmate found dead in her cell.

The department says that Marie Parkman, 53, was found unresponsive and medical personnel immediately administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics then pronounced Parkman dead.

The Sheriff’s Department says that foul play is not suspected.

No other information has been released at this time.

