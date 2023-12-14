Advertise with Us
Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community

For the first time a Menorah lighting ceremony was held at the State Capitol in Jackson
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic ceremony was held at the Mississippi State Capitol Wednesday evening to show support for Israel and Jewish people across the state.

Rabbi Hall told the crowd these are scary times for Jews across the world and in the United States.
Rabbi Hall told the crowd these are scary times for Jews across the world and in the United States.(WLBT)

For the first time, a Menorah lighting was held with members of the Jewish community and the congregation of Beth Israel of Gulfport.

Governor Tate Reeves told those gathered in Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people, especially in times of difficulty and persecution.

Governor Reeves says Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people especially in times of difficulty and persecution.
Governor Reeves says Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people especially in times of difficulty and persecution.(WLBT)

Before participating in the lighting ceremony Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war continues with Israel and Hamas.

Governor Reeves said, “I want to reiterate that here in Mississippi we are praying for all the innocent people who lost their lives on October 7. We’re also praying for all the remaining hostages and praying for their safe return to their families. And we’re praying for all of those who have and will lose their lives fighting this evil.”

Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war continues with Israel and Hamas.
Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war continues with Israel and Hamas.(WLBT)

At least eight Americans are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas led surprise attacks against Israel on October 7 killing hundreds. Dozens were also kidnapped.

