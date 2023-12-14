FIRST ALERT: New timing for Saturday showers and how chilly it will be early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sun through the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear early with some clouds late. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with highs around 60. Winds southeast at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers before sunrise Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY SHOWERS: A cold front will move through with scattered showers in the morning and lingering into the afternoon in west TN and north MS. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Rain totals near a quarter inch.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy early with some sun by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine returns with highs only in the low 50s and lows in the 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

