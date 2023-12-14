First Alert Forecast: mild sunshine Thursday; rain returns for part of upcoming weekend

Advertise with Us
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Sunshine breaks back out from behind the clouds as the winds turn southerly again through late week. Expect highs to manage the lower to middle 60s; almost 10 degrees above average for mid-December. A few clouds will filter the sunshine by afternoon; eventually growing thicker overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Thicker clouds will keep the sunshine a bit more limited to round out the work week – but still evident enough to help push temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon hours. We’ll stay dry through the day, though a shower or two could sneak into areas west of the Mississippi River prior to sunrise. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An area of low pressure tracking through the Gulf of Mexico and an associated boundary will sweep past this weekend. A batch of showers will shift eastward through Saturday – could put a bit of a damper on any shopping plans. Skies will tend to clear through Sunday as high pressure shifts in our direction. As it does so, expect brighter skies and seasonable 50s for highs into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

