Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests

(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox
(L-R) Shereva Dortch, Cailyn Williams and Arlina Fox(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four employees of a bar and grill in Cordova were arrested after allegedly assaulting a fellow employee.

Police were called to Mugshots on N Germantown Parkway on December 10 where a waitress told them she was involved in an argument with Shereva Dortch, who is the manager at the business.

She says Dortch and three other employees then attacked her from behind.

The other three were identified as Cailyn Williams, Arlina Fox and Nyla Fields.

The waitress was punched, stomped and kicked until she lost consciousness and had two black eyes and several bruises and abrasions.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dortch, Williams, Fox and Fields are all charged with aggravated assault.

