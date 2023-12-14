Fight between employees at Cordova restaurant leads to 4 arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four employees of a bar and grill in Cordova were arrested after allegedly assaulting a fellow employee.

Police were called to Mugshots on N Germantown Parkway on December 10 where a waitress told them she was involved in an argument with Shereva Dortch, who is the manager at the business.

She says Dortch and three other employees then attacked her from behind.

The other three were identified as Cailyn Williams, Arlina Fox and Nyla Fields.

The waitress was punched, stomped and kicked until she lost consciousness and had two black eyes and several bruises and abrasions.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dortch, Williams, Fox and Fields are all charged with aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.