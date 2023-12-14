Federal prosecutors share efforts to indict criminals amid ongoing crime in Memphis-area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to get violent criminals off the streets of Shelby County, federal prosecutors are sharing details in joint efforts with Memphis-area law enforcement.

In a Violent Crime Reduction Summit hosted by the Department of Justice earlier this week, DOJ officials announced a new initiative called the Violent Crime Reduction Roadmap, that will benefit cities of all sizes across the U.S.

“It’s a new one-stop shop for a lot of resources that cities around the country can use,” explained Kevin Ritz, U.S., attorney for Western District of Tennessee. “They can go to the DOJ website, go to this roadmap and see what types of things are working in other places, that they can use to fight violent crime in their communities.”

The summit included more than 1,200 law enforcement leaders from across the country, including multiple police chiefs. Ritz said the head of police, including Memphis’ CJ Davis, all shared similar concerns with their cities.

“A lot of commonality in the gun violence issues that we’re seeing, the violent crime issues that we’re seeing,” Ritz explained. “And the idea was of course to just connect and figure out what kinds of solutions are out there.”

The new initiative comes after the announcement of a similar drive announced by the DOJ in Memphis in November, the Violent Crime Initiative.

Ritz said the two efforts are similar but will focus on specific targets. He also added reducing violent crime will take the help of those who live in the greater Memphis area.

“One thing that all of them agree on and that we certainly agree on is that while enforcement of criminal laws has to be one piece of the puzzle, it’s not the only piece,” Ritz said. “And by no means can law enforcement and prosecutors solve this problem by ourselves. It has to be community engagement.”

Tuesday, 21 people in Jackson, Tennessee, were indicted on federal charges related to drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors said Shelby County residents can expect similar indictments in their area.

