Cato Johnson named next University of Memphis Board of Trustees Chairman

By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Board of Trustees has announced Cato Johnson as its next chairman.

He will go into position effectively at the next scheduled Board of Trustees meeting in March.

Johnson will succeed former Chairman, Doug Edwards, who served as the Chairman since March 2021.

Johnson is a founding member of the board, serving in various capacities since its formation in 2016 including serving as co-vice chair for the past two years.

The new chairman earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Memphis. Johnson also served as president of the Alumni Association and was awarded the 2019 Distinguish Alumni Award.

Johnson has served as Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare since 1985.

