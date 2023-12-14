Alleged member of ‘Memphis Mob’ street gang sentenced to 18 years for drug trafficking, gun possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has sentenced a Memphis man to more than 18 years in federal prison for his involvement in an armed drug trafficking operation.

Jacquez “Mob Kilo” Reverand, 25, of Memphis, was sentenced to 217 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine and discharging a firearm while trafficking the drug.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark S. Norris also ordered Reverand to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence today.

According to information presented at trial, while looking into drug trafficking activity by members of the Memphis Mob, investigators identified a North Memphis home from which drugs were being sold.

On March 4, 2019, someone allegedly stole drugs from the house which led to shots being fired.

A Memphis police officer responded and witnessed someone with a gunshot wound to the head running away from the house.

Surveillance video from the house showed the defendant and another person firing into a vehicle occupied by five people including a minor child.

One person was injured in the shooting but survived. Reverand fled before police arrived.

In addition, the surveillance video showed Memphis Mob members distributing narcotics from the North Memphis house daily until the shooting, after which the group relocated operations.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Memphis Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

