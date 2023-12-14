4, including teen, face several felony charges for auto theft, drug and gun possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men, including a 15-year-old boy, are facing felony charges after officers discovered them in a stolen vehicle and later found multiple drugs and stolen weapons.

The 15-year-old was charged with 10 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of stealing a handgun, attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft of property under $1,000, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and evading on foot.

Cameron Hicks, 19, was charged with 10 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of stealing a handgun, attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft of property under $1,000, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and evading on foot.

Decarlos Johnson, 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell, as well as four counts of possession of drugs.

Eric Bragg, 42, was charged with 10 counts of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture and sell, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, two counts of theft of property $1,000-$2,500, and 10 counts of possession of a weapon during the act of a dangerous felony.

On Tuesday, December 5, police say they responded to a call that four men stole a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban from a relative’s house on Friday, December 1. The vehicle was reportedly used to commit additional auto thefts.

On Tuesday, a Germantown police officer spotted several men in the stolen Suburban at the Poplar Avenue and International Drive area.

Officers tracked the vehicle until it stopped at a house in the 3600 block of Voltaire Avenue where two of the subjects in the vehicle were dropped off.

Police tracked the vehicle through air as two men from the vehicle ran on foot at Keel and Montgomery and one was seen going into a house in the 700 block of Montgomery.

Officers detained two men at the residence and located a third man from the car in the 800 block of Annie Place. The third male had the car keys and two weapons in his possession.

Police executed search warrants at the houses in the 3600 block of Voltaire and the 700 block of Montgomery.

Officers found drugs and guns during the searches.

