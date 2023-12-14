3 days of Ja Morant civil lawsuit bring new testimonies from key witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Civil Court Judge heard three days of testimony in the lawsuit against Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Morant is accused of punching a teen during a pickup game at his home back in 2022.

The question is, what happens next?

Over the past three days, we’ve heard from:

Ja Morant

Tee Morant (Morant’s father)

Teniya Morant (Morant’s sister)

Jamie Morant (Morant’s mother)

Davonte Pack (best friend)

Donte White (witness)

Mike Miller (family friend)

Trey Draper (Morant’s trainer)

Christopher “Chip” Brunt.

These are all testimonies from friends and family who stated they were all at Morant’s house last year on July 26th.

Wednesday the court agreed to rest until December 20th so both sides can get evidence together to hear arguments.

It is unclear if Joshua Holloway will take the stand in this case.

If Ja loses the case, then this continues to trial, which a date has already been set for after the New Year.

If the judge rules Morant was acting in self-defense—then the case is dismissed.

