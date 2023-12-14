Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

3 days of Ja Morant civil lawsuit bring new testimonies from key witnesses

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Civil Court Judge heard three days of testimony in the lawsuit against Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Morant is accused of punching a teen during a pickup game at his home back in 2022.

The question is, what happens next?

Over the past three days, we’ve heard from:

  • Ja Morant
  • Tee Morant (Morant’s father)
  • Teniya Morant (Morant’s sister)
  • Jamie Morant (Morant’s mother)
  • Davonte Pack (best friend)
  • Donte White (witness)
  • Mike Miller (family friend)
  • Trey Draper (Morant’s trainer)
  • Christopher “Chip” Brunt.

These are all testimonies from friends and family who stated they were all at Morant’s house last year on July 26th.

Wednesday the court agreed to rest until December 20th so both sides can get evidence together to hear arguments.

It is unclear if Joshua Holloway will take the stand in this case.

If Ja loses the case, then this continues to trial, which a date has already been set for after the New Year.

If the judge rules Morant was acting in self-defense—then the case is dismissed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting
DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
The scene on Mount Moriah Road
1 dead after driver evades SCSO deputy, crashes on Mt. Moriah
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
12 more arrests have been made for recent smash-and-grabs, according to Shelby County D.A

Latest News

Attorney Ben Crump representing two more alleged Youth Villages victims
Day 3 of testimony in civil lawsuit against Ja Morant
Federal prosecutors share efforts to indict criminals amid ongoing crime in Memphis-area
Tenn. governor, house speaker visit Memphis to promote Education Freedom Act