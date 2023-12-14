3 arrested, accused of breaking into boxcars in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men were taken into custody after a burglary near railroad tracks.

Officers got the call around 2:25 a.m. about a boxcar burglary on Grey Road in North Memphis Thursday morning.

Jesse Donato, 18, is charged with burglary, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and destroying/interfering with a utility line.

A 17-year-old teen and a 17-year-old teen were also charged with burglary, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and destroying/interfering with a utility line.

Police were told suspects backed up a vehicle and began loading items from the boxcar.

When officers arrived they found boxes in the yard and two men in a vehicle.

The men got out of the car and ran away.

Officers, the K9 unit, and aviation checked the area and found three men who were all taken into custody without incident.

Two vehicles were involved in the burglary and merchandise was recovered.

What is in the boxes is unknown at this point.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.