2024 Memphis football conference schedule revealed

University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield
University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference (AAC) announced the conference opponents Wednesday for each team in the upcoming 2024 football season.

The Memphis Tigers will host UAB, Charlotte, North Texas, and Rice at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers will go on the road to face Navy, South Florida, UTSA, and Tulane.

The full 2024 schedule will be announced in February.

