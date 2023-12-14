2 former Town of Mason employees plead guilty to theft charges

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former Town of Mason employees pleaded guilty to charges of theft of property over $10,000 and official misconduct.

The decision is a part of a global offer where restitution was paid to the Town of Mason.

Reva Marshall and Michelle Scott both were caught receiving more money than what they earned.

Investigators found that Marshall, a former finance officer, submitted timesheets reflecting approximately 2,908 hours of actual time worked; however, she received compensation for 7,000 hours of work.

The unlawful wages totaled at least $80,421.49.

Scott, a former human resources manager, submitted timesheets showing she worked approximately 5,392 hours, but she received compensation for 7,920 hours. Scott received approximately $40,422.68 in unlawful wages.

Both Marshall and Scott also worked full-time for Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS).

Investigators determined both women worked in both jobs for the same hours.

Marshall claimed to be working for both jobs simultaneously for approximately 812 hours resulting in $22,642 in unlawful wages and benefits from MSCS, according to Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Scott claimed to work for both jobs simultaneously for 264 hours resulting in $10,242.36 in improper wages and benefits from MSCS.

