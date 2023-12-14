Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 former Town of Mason employees plead guilty to theft charges

Reva Marshall and Michele Scott
Reva Marshall and Michele Scott(Tipton County Sheriff's Office)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former Town of Mason employees pleaded guilty to charges of theft of property over $10,000 and official misconduct.

The decision is a part of a global offer where restitution was paid to the Town of Mason.

Reva Marshall and Michelle Scott both were caught receiving more money than what they earned.

Investigators found that Marshall, a former finance officer, submitted timesheets reflecting approximately 2,908 hours of actual time worked; however, she received compensation for 7,000 hours of work.

The unlawful wages totaled at least $80,421.49.

Scott, a former human resources manager, submitted timesheets showing she worked approximately 5,392 hours, but she received compensation for 7,920 hours. Scott received approximately $40,422.68 in unlawful wages.

Both Marshall and Scott also worked full-time for Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS).

Investigators determined both women worked in both jobs for the same hours.

Marshall claimed to be working for both jobs simultaneously for approximately 812 hours resulting in $22,642 in unlawful wages and benefits from MSCS, according to Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Scott claimed to work for both jobs simultaneously for 264 hours resulting in $10,242.36 in improper wages and benefits from MSCS.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Althea Greene, MSCS Board chair
‘Satan has no room in this district’: MSCS responds to Satanic Temple rental space concerns
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
Demetrius Tyler
US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis
1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting

Latest News

The scene at E Holmes and Tulane
Large police presence at Whitehaven intersection
Dorian Seay
Teen pleads guilty in deadly Beale Street shooting
Aderrien Murry, 11
Attorney General, attorney react after grand jury decision in officer-involved shooting of 11-year-old
MPD generic
Shooting in South Memphis leaves man in critical condition